Phil Hay provides update on whether Leeds will sign a striker

Leeds United have bolstered their attacking midfield region this summer with the additions of Helder Costa and Jack Harrison.
Also, Jack Clarke will play the 2019-20 campaign for the Championship outfit despite signing for Tottenham Hotspur this summer.
However, Leeds have shown no indication of signing a striker this summer, as of yet.
Kemar Roofe, the 2018-19 top scorer for Leeds, has only a year left on his contract and he is yet to sign a new deal.
There have been interests from Premier League clubs but Leeds are yet to receive any formal bid for him.
Patrick Bamford struggled last season through injuries and looked unconvincing whenever he started. He hasn’t impressed either during the pre-season for the Yorkshire club.
Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa also has Tyler Roberts as another option, but he sees the youngster in the no 10 role.
Phil Hay, the former Yorkshire Evening Post journalist and the most reliable reporter regarding Leeds United, has said that he doesn’t expect Leeds to sign a new striker provided Roofe stays on.
assuming Roofe stays, don’t think so
— Phil Hay (@PhilHay_) July 22, 2019
Bielsa should try to bring in another striker this summer, given the uncertainty surrounding Roofe. The Argentine is probably keeping all his faith on Bamford, but Leeds could face similar problems of last season again due to the lack of depth in that region.