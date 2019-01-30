Phil Hay provides latest update on Leeds target Daniel James as deadline day approaches

Leeds United are desperate to sign Daniel James before Thursday’s deadline day from Championship rivals Swansea City.
The highly rated 21-year-old player scored for Swansea during their 3-3 draw against Birmingham City on Tuesday evening.
James has emerged as Leeds’ first choice target in January and the club are increasingly confident of securing his signature. Swansea are reluctant to lose their prized asset but a source who is close to James has told Yorkshire Evening Post journalist Phil Hay that the deal will “100% get done”.
The reliable journalist has added in his tweet that the big question is whether the deal will actually go through.
it’s like this. Club have been confident but even forgetting them, I spoke to someone close to James yesterday who said it will “100% get done” (his words not mine, just so we’re clear). It’s been hanging that way since last week. Question now is whether it’ll actually go through
— Phil Hay (@PhilHayYEP) January 29, 2019
Hay is an ultra-reliable source of information when it comes to Leeds United, and he doesn’t post stuff unless it is accurate. If the source close to the player has told him that the deal will get done, Leeds fans can rest assured that the club is indeed working hard on the deal to go through.
It seems like Swansea are trying to drag it down to the wire to get as much money as they can from the deal. However, Leeds are confident of getting the deal done in the next 48 hours.