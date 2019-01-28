Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Phil Hay provides latest update as Leeds United submit £10m bid for Daniel James

28 January, 2019 English Championship, Leeds United, Transfer News & Rumours


According to reports from The Sun, Leeds United are set to step up their chase for Swansea City winger Daniel James with a £10 million bid.

Marcelo Bielsa is keen to bolster his attacking midfielder option after the departure of Samu Saiz, and the Welsh international has emerged as Leeds’ top target during the January transfer window.

Swansea are reluctant to sell him this month, but Leeds have reportedly stepped up with a big-money bid.

The report claims that The Whites are prepared to offer £10 million, with £6 million to be paid up front.

Phil Hay, one of the most reliable journalists around, has claimed that although it is not a ‘dead cart’ but Leeds do have a very good chance of sealing the seal.

He said that Leeds won’t be paying that amount but any deal will involve ‘incentives’. He further added that James transfer talk is ‘on-going’, and that it is ‘getting into crunch time’.

It remains to be seen whether Swansea are willing to sell one of their prize assets. Swansea reportedly value James at £12 million, but Leeds are confident of getting the deal over the line before the window closes.

