Phil Hay provides an update on Leeds United’s interest in Rodrigo De Paul

According to The Athletic’s Phil Hay, Leeds United remain keen on signing Udinese midfielder Rodrigo De Paul this summer, and the club still have eyes on centre-back options if head coach Marcelo Bielsa decides he wants another.

Transfer wise, Leeds' interest in Rodrigo De Paul remains serious. Financially they can do it and De Paul is keen to go to a club where he'll be a main player. Leeds still have eyes on CB options if Bielsa decides he wants another. #lufc — Phil Hay (@PhilHay_) September 3, 2020

Leeds have already signed Germany international centre-back Robin Koch from Bundesliga outfit Freiburg after missing out on Ben White, and they have also been linked with an interest in Dinamo Zagreb centre-back Josko Gvardiol.





It remains to be seen if Bielsa sees the need for another centre-back, but the Elland Road outfit will clearly support him if he wants one.

Leeds reportedly want to add De Paul to their ranks in the coming weeks as Bielsa believes that the 26-year-old can add more quality to his squad as he prepares for life in the Premier League having helped the Whites seal top-flight promotion following a 16-year absence.

Leeds are seriously interested in Rodrigo de Paul from Udinese – as @mcgrathmike reported. Price tag around €30/35M and talks on between the two clubs. 🇦🇷 #LUFC #Leeds — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 30, 2020

The Argentina international is top of his list for a midfielder, but they will have to part with around £31 million to have a chance of landing him given his long-term deal at Udinese.

De Paul, formerly of Valencia, is capable of unlocking defences and will be a good addition to Leeds, but he wants to join a club where he will be the main man, and if he is guaranteed a starting berth at Elland Road remains to be seen.

he's been linked with them for some time. If they get involved and get serious then obviously that's very serious competition. — Phil Hay (@PhilHay_) September 3, 2020

Juventus are also said to be keeping tabs on the Argentine, and they will no doubt be a tough competition to beat should they firm up interest in him.