Phil Hay: Obligation to buy Jean Kevin-Augustin is still active

Leeds United still have the obligation to sign Jean-Kevin Augustin from RB Leipzig, but whether they will take that option is a different question.

The French striker, who joined Leeds on loan during the January transfer window, played just 48 minutes of first-team football for Marcelo Bielsa.





Kevin-Augustin’s loan period has ended, and Leeds have decided not to extend his loan period. It is indeed frustrating for Leeds and the player, as he came with a lot of hope, and the fans were really excited about his signing.

Phil Hay of the Athletic has claimed that the obligation clause still exists.

it's still there. — Phil Hay (@PhilHay_) July 1, 2020

In a separate tweet, he added:

yes, the obligation is a separate matter. Not sure how they intend to deal with that yet. — Phil Hay (@PhilHay_) July 1, 2020

The 22-year-old striker suffered a hamstring injury in training in February and never got the fitness back to play for Leeds.

The Athletic claimed last month that it would cost Leeds a fee in the region of £18 million to sign Augustin permanently.

However, he hasn’t played enough and Marcelo Bielsa hasn’t got a proper chance to see whether he would fit into his side. In that situation, signing him would be a massive gamble.

With six games remaining, Augustin’s departure leaves Bielsa with Patrick Bamford and Tyler Roberts as his main strikers.