Phil Hay: Luke Freeman to Leeds not happening

According to the ever-reliable Phil Hay of the Yorkshire Evening Post, Leeds United will not be making any move for Queens Park Rangers attacking midfielder Luke Freeman this summer.
Hay seems to have quashed the rumour on his personal Twitter account linking the 27-year-old to the club when responding to a fan, by stating “Don’t see that one happening”.
— Phil Hay (@PhilHayYEP) June 5, 2019
West London Sport reported yesterday that Leeds are planning to make a move for the QPR midfielder who impressed Marcelo Bielsa in Leeds’ 1-0 defeat at Loftus Road last season.
Freeman enjoyed a fantastic 2018-19 campaign for QPR, scoring nine goals and providing eight assists.
Leeds will be looking to bolster their attacking midfield department, and Freeman would have been a fantastic addition to the squad.
He has two years remaining on his current deal, and QPR are reluctant to lose him. In any case, the London club would have demanded a high transfer fee for their star player.
However, it seems Leeds are not looking to sign him at the moment. Hay is always spot on with his information, and surely his comment will disappoint many of the Leeds fans.