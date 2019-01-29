Phil Hay: Leeds want a deal in place before deadline day for Daniel James

Leeds United are keen to wrap up a deal for Daniel James before Thursday’s transfer deadline.
The 21-year-old is reportedly Leeds’s number one target, with Marcelo Bielsa looking to bolster his attacking department in the January transfer window.
The Whites are looking to fill the void left by Samuel Saiz, and Bielsa has earmarked him as his first choice target.
There have been reports in The Sun yesterday that Leeds have submitted a £10 million bid to sign the player. The report claimed that The Whites are prepared to offer £10 million, with £6 million to be paid up front for the Swansea City winger.
Phil Hay of the Yorkshire Evening Post has tweeted on his personal Twitter account that Leeds want a “deal in place” for James as early as today, but there is a possibility that the negotiation could go down to the wire.
He added in another tweet that Leeds won’t have any problem meeting the “financials” but there are other formalities that need to be completed as well.
Leeds want a deal in place today but they’re prepared for the possibility that it goes close to the wire.
realistic that the financials could be agreed but you still need medical etc.
Leeds have already signed Kiko Casilla from Real Madrid on a free transfer, and are desperately looking to bolster their attacking department before the transfer deadline.