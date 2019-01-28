Phil Hay: Leeds United would do a deal involving add-ons for Daniel James

Phil Hay of the Yorkshire Evening Post has claimed that Leeds United are still in the hunt to sign Swansea City winger Daniel James this month.
The 21-year-old has been Leeds United’s top priority target this month, but the Yorkshire club has failed to broker a deal.
Swansea City are reluctant to lose him but Leeds are ‘optimistic’ of signing him. But the clubs had held ‘high-level’ talks last week, with Leeds refusing to give up on the exciting winger.
Leeds value James in the region of £3m, where Swansea want a fee in the region of £12 million. Hay suggests that there is “still work to do” for Leeds to get the deal done.
The highly reliable YEP journalist reports that Leeds are unlikely to pay that amount but they would do a deal involving add-ons for James.
not willing to pay anything like £12m but would do a deal involving add-ons etc.
— Phil Hay (@PhilHayYEP) January 28, 2019
Leeds always been optimistic about getting it done. Still work to do though.
— Phil Hay (@PhilHayYEP) January 28, 2019
Leeds have already signed Kiko Casilla from Real Madrid on a free transfer, and are desperately looking to bolster their attacking department before the transfer deadline.
The Swans are looking to cut costs after their relegation from the Premier League last season which could work in Leeds’s favour.