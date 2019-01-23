Phil Hay: Leeds United working on deal to sign Swansea City winger Daniel James

Leeds United are reportedly keen to sign Swansea City winger Daniel James who is being considered by the club as their top target for the January transfer window.
The Yorkshire Evening Post journalist Phil Hay, one of the most reliable journalists around, reported earlier this week that the Whites are “determined” to sign James this month, and that they will attempt to “reach an agreement” over a transfer fee with their Championship rivals in the coming days.
Leeds are yet to offer a deal to sign the exciting 21-year-old winger. However, Hay has said on his personal Twitter account that the Whites are working behind the scenes to put a package for James that Swansea will find hard to refuse.
going on in the background. Top target and club hopeful of getting it done.
reality with these deals is that negotiation goes on regardless. Leeds will be positioning themselves to work out the various costs and put together a deal they think Swansea will accept. Swansea need cash this month.
He adds that the Yorkshire club are hopeful of getting the deal done before the end of this month.
James has scored one goal and provided three assists in the Championship this season. Swansea are demanding for a fee in excess of £3m for James, and it remains to be seen whether Leeds meet their valuation.