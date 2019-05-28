Phil Hay: Leeds United will not move for Abel Hernandez

According to the ever-reliable Phil Hay of the Yorkshire Evening Post, Leeds United will not be making any move for Abel Hernandez in the summer transfer window.
Leeds were heavily linked with a move for the Uruguay international last summer and even submitted a lucrative offer for the player. In the end, the deal didn’t materialise, as he ended up moving to CSKA Moscow on a free transfer.
The 28-year-old has endured a difficult campaign in Russia scoring just three goals in 15 appearances. The Russian club confirmed on Monday that Hernandez has left the club on mutual consent.
Abel Hernandez left #CSKA today by mutual agreement. All the best in your future career @abelhernandezok! https://t.co/0zmiibsz3d pic.twitter.com/viegQO8Obh
— PFC CSKA Moscow (@PFCCSKA_en) May 27, 2019
When a Leeds fan asked Phil Hay whether the Whites would go back in for him, the popular journalist tweeted a one-word response: “No”.
no
— Phil Hay (@PhilHayYEP) May 27, 2019
Based on Hernandez’s recent form, it is quite clear that Leeds have dodged a bullet here. They were very close to signing a deal for him but his wage demands proved to be a major stumbling block.
He signed a three-year deal with the Russian club, but after a disastrous campaign, the club terminated his contract. Hernandez will be on the lookout for a new club, but it seems Leeds have no desire to sign him even though he would be available on free.