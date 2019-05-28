Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Phil Hay: Leeds United will not move for Abel Hernandez

28 May, 2019

According to the ever-reliable Phil Hay of the Yorkshire Evening Post, Leeds United will not be making any move for Abel Hernandez in the summer transfer window.

Leeds were heavily linked with a move for the Uruguay international last summer and even submitted a lucrative offer for the player. In the end, the deal didn’t materialise, as he ended up moving to CSKA Moscow on a free transfer.

The 28-year-old has endured a difficult campaign in Russia scoring just three goals in 15 appearances. The Russian club confirmed on Monday that Hernandez has left the club on mutual consent.

When a Leeds fan asked Phil Hay whether the Whites would go back in for him, the popular journalist tweeted a one-word response: “No”.

Based on Hernandez’s recent form, it is quite clear that Leeds have dodged a bullet here. They were very close to signing a deal for him but his wage demands proved to be a major stumbling block.

He signed a three-year deal with the Russian club, but after a disastrous campaign, the club terminated his contract. Hernandez will be on the lookout for a new club, but it seems Leeds have no desire to sign him even though he would be available on free.

