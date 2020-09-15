Phil Hay: Leeds United still keen on Dinamo Zagreb centre-back Josko Gvardiol

Alani Adefunmiloye
Leeds United kicked off life back in the English top-flight with a 4-3 loss to Liverpool at Anfield, and head coach Marcelo Bielsa wouldn’t have been delighted with his side’s defensive performance.

Summer arrival Robin Koch put in a great shift despite mistakenly gifting the hosts a penalty, and it’s safe to say that Ben White wasn’t greatly missed.


Leeds are still looking to sign another centre-back and have been linked with Manchester United’s Axel Tuanzebe and Dinamo Zagreb centre-back Josko Gvardiol.

The latter appears closer to a move to Elland Road, but nothing has been heard about the deal of recent.

According to The Athletic’s Phil Hay, Leeds are still very much keen on the 18-year-old and talking about him, but they have reservations about spending £20 million on a squad player.

As earlier reported by transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Leeds have submitted a new bid for Gvardiol, offering £20 million with a 20% percentage on a future sale.

However, Zagreb want at least £23 million for the teenage sensation, though, and it remains to be seen if the Whites will agree.

Leeds clearly don’t lack the budget after owner and chairman Andrea Radrizzani told the Financial Times that the club had a budget to spend a further £35 million – £50 million more on two to three players to bolster its squad, and it will be interesting to see if they will splash the cash on Gvardiol.