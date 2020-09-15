Phil Hay: Leeds United still keen on Dinamo Zagreb centre-back Josko Gvardiol

Leeds United kicked off life back in the English top-flight with a 4-3 loss to Liverpool at Anfield, and head coach Marcelo Bielsa wouldn’t have been delighted with his side’s defensive performance.

Summer arrival Robin Koch put in a great shift despite mistakenly gifting the hosts a penalty, and it’s safe to say that Ben White wasn’t greatly missed.





Leeds are still looking to sign another centre-back and have been linked with Manchester United’s Axel Tuanzebe and Dinamo Zagreb centre-back Josko Gvardiol.

The latter appears closer to a move to Elland Road, but nothing has been heard about the deal of recent.

According to The Athletic’s Phil Hay, Leeds are still very much keen on the 18-year-old and talking about him, but they have reservations about spending £20 million on a squad player.

the De Paul situation is unchanged. Fee hasn’t been agreed and there’s been no significant movement in the past couple of weeks. Leeds still talking about Gvardiol. — Phil Hay (@PhilHay_) September 15, 2020

Leeds still think Gvardiol is doable but what you’re saying is what they’re thinking – is this the right time to spend £20m on a spare centre back? — Phil Hay (@PhilHay_) September 15, 2020

As earlier reported by transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Leeds have submitted a new bid for Gvardiol, offering £20 million with a 20% percentage on a future sale.

However, Zagreb want at least £23 million for the teenage sensation, though, and it remains to be seen if the Whites will agree.

Leeds have submitted a new bid to sign Josko Gvardiol: €22m + 20% percentage on future sale. Dinamo Zagreb asked for €25m as price tag. Also RB Leipzig are in the race but made a lower bid [around €15m]. ⚪️ #LUFC #transfers @DiMarzio — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 8, 2020

Leeds clearly don’t lack the budget after owner and chairman Andrea Radrizzani told the Financial Times that the club had a budget to spend a further £35 million – £50 million more on two to three players to bolster its squad, and it will be interesting to see if they will splash the cash on Gvardiol.