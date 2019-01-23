Phil Hay: Leeds United set to make formal offer for Daniel James

Leeds United are looking to bolster their attacking options in January and have targeted Swansea City winger Daniel James.
The Whites have already signed Kiko Casilla from Real Madrid on a free transfer, and now Marcelo Bielsa is looking to bring in other potential targets at Elland Road.
The Yorkshire club are reportedly keen to sign James, and the 21-year-old has been earmarked as the club’s top priority signing in January.
Leeds are yet to match Swansea’s valuation but according to Phil Hay of the Yorkshire Evening Post, the Whites are set to make a formal bid for James shortly.
Hay, however, thinks that Swansea could reject Leeds’ opening offer for the exciting winger.
as of this morning, no formal bid but expecting one to go in. Very much doubt Swansea will take the first offer.
— Phil Hay (@PhilHayYEP) January 22, 2019
James has made 19 appearances in all competitions for Graham Potter’s side so far this season, and he is highly rated by the club.
The Swansea rate him highly. He still has 18 months left on his current contract with Swansea and is a big part of Potter’s plans for the future.