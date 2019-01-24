Phil Hay: Leeds United planning new deal for Kemar Roofe

Phil Hay has delivered a fantastic piece of news that every Leeds United fan will love on his personal social networking site Twitter.
The Yorkshire Evening Post journalist has claimed that Leeds are considering making a new contract offer to Kemar Roofe. The Whites haven’t offered the 26-year-old striker a new deal yet, but they are thinking about doing so shortly.
haven’t offered him a new deal yet. Leeds said Roofe would be made an offer shortly after the turn of the year
— Phil Hay (@PhilHayYEP) January 24, 2019
Roofe has a contract at the Yorkshire club till 2020. He has been in excellent form this season, having scored 14 goals and providing two assists already in the Championship.
Despite signing Patrick Bamford in the summer, Marcelo Bielsa has kept faith in Roofe, and his decision to start with him as the club’s first choice striker this season has been vindicated with the attacker taking his game to a whole new level under the Argentine.
His impressive form hasn’t gone unnoticed, with several Premier League clubs reportedly vying for his signature.
Back in November, The Sunday Mirror (04/11; page 66), reported that Crystal Palace, Wolves, and Southampton are showing keen interest in signing him.
Leeds fans will surely be excited with the news as they desperately want Roofe to sign a new contract extension at the Yorkshire club.