Phil Hay: Leeds United optimistic of signing Daniel James from Swansea City

Leeds United are ‘optimistic’ of signing Daniel James from Championship rivals Swansea City before the end of this month, according to Yorkshire Evening Post journalist, Phil Hay.
Hay wrote on his personal Twitter account that getting the deal done for James is the ‘sole focus’ for Leeds at the moment.
The 21-year-old has impressed heavily for Swansea this season, and he has emerged as the top target for Leeds in the January transfer window.
Marcelo Bielsa is keen to bolster the attacking front following the departures of Samuel Saiz and Lewis Baker.
Hay adds that wages won’t be an issue for Leeds to match, and the Whites think that Swansea, who are in need of cash, will eventually agree to a deal with them.
wage isn’t an issue, sounds to me like James would be keen, Leeds think Swansea will do a deal. Let’s see.
— Phil Hay (@PhilHayYEP) January 24, 2019
James ‘would be keen’ to join Leeds who are top of the Championship table after 28 games and are vying for automatic promotion to the Premier League.
According to reports from Teamtalk, Leeds are set to launch an opening bid for James, but it is likely to fall short of Swansea’s £5 million asking price.