Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Phil Hay: Leeds United not interested in Tom Heaton

Phil Hay: Leeds United not interested in Tom Heaton

8 January, 2019 Burnley, English Championship, English Premier League, Leeds United, Transfer News & Rumours


It is no open secret that Leeds United are looking to sign a goalkeeper in the January transfer window.

This is one position where Marcelo Bielsa needs to bolster after Jamal Blackman returned to his parent club Chelsea, following a serious injury.

Bailey Peacock-Farrell has done well but he has made mistakes in recent months, and thus, Leeds need someone who can challenge him for the number one spot.

Leeds have been linked with a host of goalkeepers in the last few months, and one them has been Tom Heaton.

The vastly experienced Burnley keeper who has represented the England national team has struggled for regular games this season under Sean Dyche.

The Sun reported in November that Heaton will consider a move to Leeds, should there be an offer on the table.

The 32-year-old would have been a good addition to the squad, but according to Yorkshire Evening Post reporter Phil Hay, Bielsa doesn’t want the former Cardiff City keeper.

Leeds United have made an approach to sign Newcastle United goalkeeper Karl Darlow, and want a loan move for him. However, Newcastle want £4 million for him which could force the Whites to look for options elsewhere.

Chris Sutton reacts to the signing of Timothy Weah
Report: Tottenham could sell striker this month

About The Author

saikat

Football writer. Mass com graduate from University of Bedfordshire. Loves championship football. Contact - saikat@sportslens.com