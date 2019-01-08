Phil Hay: Leeds United not interested in Tom Heaton

It is no open secret that Leeds United are looking to sign a goalkeeper in the January transfer window.
This is one position where Marcelo Bielsa needs to bolster after Jamal Blackman returned to his parent club Chelsea, following a serious injury.
Bailey Peacock-Farrell has done well but he has made mistakes in recent months, and thus, Leeds need someone who can challenge him for the number one spot.
Leeds have been linked with a host of goalkeepers in the last few months, and one them has been Tom Heaton.
The vastly experienced Burnley keeper who has represented the England national team has struggled for regular games this season under Sean Dyche.
The Sun reported in November that Heaton will consider a move to Leeds, should there be an offer on the table.
The 32-year-old would have been a good addition to the squad, but according to Yorkshire Evening Post reporter Phil Hay, Bielsa doesn’t want the former Cardiff City keeper.
been told for the past month that Bielsa doesn’t want Heaton.
— Phil Hay (@PhilHayYEP) January 8, 2019
Leeds United have made an approach to sign Newcastle United goalkeeper Karl Darlow, and want a loan move for him. However, Newcastle want £4 million for him which could force the Whites to look for options elsewhere.