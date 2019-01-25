Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Phil Hay: Leeds United not after Ze Luis

Phil Hay: Leeds United not after Ze Luis

25 January, 2019 English Championship, Leeds United, Transfer News & Rumours


Earlier this week, Russian media outlet Championat reported that Leeds United have submitted a mouth watering €12million (£10.5million) bid for Spartak Moscow striker Ze Luis.

The Whites have already signed Kiko Casilla from Real Madrid on a free transfer and are reportedly close to landing Ruch Chorzow midfielder Mateusz Bogusz.

Marcelo Bielsa is keen to add depth to his squad in several areas and reports in Russia claim the Yorkshire club are after the 27-year-old striker.

The report adds that Spartak Moscow have no intention of selling the striker who has been in prolific form this season with 11 goals in 24 games in all competitions.

However, Phil Hay of the Yorkshire Evening Post, has confirmed on his personal Twitter account that Leeds are not interested in signing the Cape Verde international.

Leeds are heavily linked with a move for Swansea City winger Daniel James, while Hay reported earlier that Bielsa could opt to sign a no 10 in January.

Pundit tips Leeds United to bounce back against lowly Rotherham
Ian Wright reacts to Olivier Giroud's horrendous misses against Tottenham

About The Author

saikat

Football writer. Mass com graduate from University of Bedfordshire. Loves championship football. Contact - saikat@sportslens.com