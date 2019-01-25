Phil Hay: Leeds United not after Ze Luis

Earlier this week, Russian media outlet Championat reported that Leeds United have submitted a mouth watering €12million (£10.5million) bid for Spartak Moscow striker Ze Luis.
The Whites have already signed Kiko Casilla from Real Madrid on a free transfer and are reportedly close to landing Ruch Chorzow midfielder Mateusz Bogusz.
Marcelo Bielsa is keen to add depth to his squad in several areas and reports in Russia claim the Yorkshire club are after the 27-year-old striker.
The report adds that Spartak Moscow have no intention of selling the striker who has been in prolific form this season with 11 goals in 24 games in all competitions.
However, Phil Hay of the Yorkshire Evening Post, has confirmed on his personal Twitter account that Leeds are not interested in signing the Cape Verde international.
he’s not someone Leeds are after.
— Phil Hay (@PhilHayYEP) January 24, 2019
Leeds are heavily linked with a move for Swansea City winger Daniel James, while Hay reported earlier that Bielsa could opt to sign a no 10 in January.