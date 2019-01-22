Phil Hay: Leeds United could sign a No 10 after Daniel James

The Daily Mail reported earlier this week that Leeds United are looking to sign two players this week.
Last week, Leeds completed the signing of Kiko Casilla from Real Madrid on a free transfer. The Mail claimed that there could be two more arrivals this week, one of which will be a permanent deal and the other as a loan.
The Mail has not revealed the identity of the players but the report added that Bielsa is targeting an English player who Leeds believe can get even better at Elland Road.
Leeds are heavily linked with a move for Swansea City’s Daniel James. The Yorkshire Evening Post reported yesterday that Leeds are yet to agree to a deal with the Swans for James. However, the club are hopeful that they can reach an agreement shortly.
Phil Hay, The Yorkshire Evening Post correspondent, reported in a Twitter exchange that Leeds want to sign James asap.
want to get Daniel James done asap. Nothing else in the pipeline but they were open to a number 10 at the start of the window so something could materialise late on.
— Phil Hay (@PhilHayYEP) January 21, 2019
He added that there is no other potential signing “in the pipeline”. However, the club “were open” to recruiting a no 10 during the summer transfer window, and predicted, “something could materialise later on”.
Leeds have punched above their weights this season, but they will require reinforcement in the attacking areas.