Phil Hay: Leeds United are indeed interested in Bayern Munich midfielder Michael Cuisance

Leeds United are keen on bringing Bayern Munich midfielder Michael Cuisance to Elland Road, according to various reports from France, and the Bundesliga giants are currently listening to their proposal.

Bayern are ready to do business and let the France youth international leave the Allianz Arena on a permanent basis despite Marseille’s offer of a loan deal.





Leeds head coach Marcelo Bielsa is keen on the 21-year-old, and The Athletic’s Phil Hay has shared what he has heard about the club’s interest in Cuisance on Twitter:

No comment from Leeds United but reports of serious interest in Bayern Munich midfielder Michael Cuisance are accurate. Talks have taken place and all sides are open to the possibility of a deal. One to watch closely this week. #lufc — Phil Hay (@PhilHay_) September 28, 2020

The Frenchman joined Bayern from Borussia Monchengladbach last summer, and he was initially playing for their B team in the third division despite playing 35 Bundesliga games for his former side over two campaigns and emerging as the player of the year in 2017-18.

Cuisance can feature in central midfield, defensive midfield and in a more attacking role, and such versatility will come handy at Leeds.

Bielsa really need more quality options in the middle of the park, and landing one player capable of playing in three positions will be a great deal.