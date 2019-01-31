Phil Hay: Leeds could sign Daniel James on loan with obligation to buy

The ultra reliable journalist, Phil Hay of the Yorkshire Evening Post, has delivered latest update on the Daniel James transfer saga that will surely excite the Leeds fans.
Leeds are determined to sign the 21-year-old winger today. He is Marcelo Bielsa’s first choice target, and Leeds are confident of securing his signature.
The Whites previously have offered a deal in the region of £5m plus add-ons for the Wales winger. Swansea were reluctant to sell their prized asset, but there has been a new twist in the tale.
Hay claims that Leeds are discussing the possibility of signing James on loan for the rest of the season, with an obligation to buy him at the end of the season.
Daniel James situation is ever-changing. Become clear in the last hour or so that a loan with obligation to buy is being discussed as a possibility, as unlikely as a that sounds. Leeds’ offer for a permanent was £5m plus incentives. #lufc
— Phil Hay (@PhilHayYEP) January 31, 2019
the obligation would be dependent on promotion.
— Phil Hay (@PhilHayYEP) January 31, 2019
I guess they get a loan fee and James’ salary of their wage bill, and potentially a higher permanent fee if Leeds go up this season. That’s the only rationale I could see.
— Phil Hay (@PhilHayYEP) January 31, 2019
He claims that Swansea are aware that James wants to join the Elland Road club, but the obligation “would be dependent on promotion”.
Hay has further explained why a loan move could be beneficial for Swansea at this stage of the transfer window.
No doubt, the saga will go down to the wire, but Leeds are putting up a strong effort of signing James by the time the window closes.