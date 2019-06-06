Phil Hay: Leeds aware of Albert Adomah’s situation

Aston Villa confirmed earlier this month that Albert Adomah has been released.
The 31-year-old winger joined Aston Villa from Middlesbrough in 2016 and made 125 appearances in all competitions, scoring 22 goals.
He is now available on free and many Leeds fans have been asking on social media whether the Whites have been looking at the possibility of signing him.
Leeds are looking to sign wide attacking players this summer, and Adomah would be a smart signing for the Yorkshire club.
The 18-cap Ghana international is an experienced Championship player. He is fast, skilful, and still has a lot of football left in him.
The ever-reliable Phil Hay of the Yorkshire Evening Post has suggested that Leeds probably will check other options, but they are ‘aware of his situation’.
I think they’ll go for other players but they’re aware of his situation and he’s been spoken about in previous windows.
— Phil Hay (@PhilHayYEP) June 5, 2019
Leeds had previously shown interest in signing the 31-year-old winger, as rightly noted by Hay, but it seems, they have other targets this summer.
Nevertheless, Adomah, with all his skills and experience, will come in handy for Marcelo Bielsa’s side in their quest to win promotion to the Premier League.
He can score goals and create chances, and most importantly would be a free signing.