Phil Hay: Kiko Casilla to undergo Leeds United medical in the next 24 hours

According to reports from Yorkshire Evening Post, Leeds United are close to signing Kiko Casilla in the next few days.
The ever reliable YEP journalist Phil Hay has posted on Twitter that the Whites are expecting to complete the signing of the 32-year-old goalkeeper within this week.
The Spaniard missed training with Real Madrid today, and he is expected to arrive and begin his medical in the next 24 hours. Phil Hay has also reported that it will be a permanent signing instead of a loan deal.
Kiko Casilla missed training with Real Madrid this morning. Expected to arrive in Leeds to begin a medical in the next 24 hours. #lufc
— Phil Hay (@PhilHayYEP) January 15, 2019
permanent is what I’m being told.
— Phil Hay (@PhilHayYEP) January 15, 2019
The report claims that Casilla is close to finalising the terms of a permanent transfer from the Bernabeu. He is surplus to requirements under Santiago Solari, but is expected to become the first choice goalkeeper at Elland Road under Marcelo Bielsa.
The Spain international has 18 months left on his contract. Leeds will pay no money to Real Madrid but they have negotiated to take on his wage and additional costs as part of the deal.
The news will surely excite the Leeds fans who are desperately hoping for a new arrival in January. Casilla is a very good player, and would be a superb addition to the side.