Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Phil Hay: Kiko Casilla to undergo Leeds United medical in the next 24 hours

Phil Hay: Kiko Casilla to undergo Leeds United medical in the next 24 hours

15 January, 2019 English Championship, Leeds United, Transfer News & Rumours


According to reports from Yorkshire Evening Post, Leeds United are close to signing Kiko Casilla in the next few days.

The ever reliable YEP journalist Phil Hay has posted on Twitter that the Whites are expecting to complete the signing of the 32-year-old goalkeeper within this week.

The Spaniard missed training with Real Madrid today, and he is expected to arrive and begin his medical in the next 24 hours. Phil Hay has also reported that it will be a permanent signing instead of a loan deal.

The report claims that Casilla is close to finalising the terms of a permanent transfer from the Bernabeu. He is surplus to requirements under Santiago Solari, but is expected to become the first choice goalkeeper at Elland Road under Marcelo Bielsa.

The Spain international has 18 months left on his contract. Leeds will pay no money to Real Madrid but they have negotiated to take on his wage and additional costs as part of the deal.

The news will surely excite the Leeds fans who are desperately hoping for a new arrival in January. Casilla is a very good player, and would be a superb addition to the side.

Leeds United yet to meet Swansea's asking price for Daniel James
Report: Manchester United set to beat Liverpool to Norwegian teenager Isak Hansen-Aaroen

About The Author

saikat

Football writer. Mass com graduate from University of Bedfordshire. Loves championship football. Contact - saikat@sportslens.com