Phil Hay: Kiko Casilla to undergo Leeds United medical in midweek

Leeds United have finally identified their next potential signing with Real Madrid goalkeeper Kiko Casilla close to joining the Yorkshire club in the January transfer window.
According to YEP journalist Phil Hay, Casilla will undergo a medical in the midweek, and should be unveiled this week if everything goes according to plan. The 32-year-old was on the bench for Real Madrid yesterday, but Hay has shared the update on his personal Twitter page that the Spaniard is expected to undergo a medical this week.
Leeds expect middle of the week. Was on the bench for Real yesterday so isn’t here yet.
— Phil Hay (@PhilHayYEP) January 14, 2019
Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa addressed the need to sign a goalkeeper this month, and signing a top quality player in Casilla is a massive deal for the Championship side.
For a player of his calibre and experience, it can be imagined that he will come in to the side as the first choice keeper with with Bailey Peacock-Farrell dropping to the bench straightaway.
The youngster has done well this season, but Leeds need a solid goalkeeper as they chase automatic promotion. With the medical now scheduled, it looks like the deal will go through. Leeds fans have finally some transfer news to celebrate for.