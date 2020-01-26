Phil Hay: Jean-Kevin Augustin happy with Leeds United offer

Leeds United are keen to sign a striker this month and the Whites have been heavily linked with a move for RB Leipzig forward Jean-Kevin Augustin.
Augustin is currently on loan at AS Monaco where he has struggled to make an impact. He has started just two league games for Monaco, and could be set for yet another loan move this month.
Yesterday, RMC Sport reported that Augustin will undergo his medical at Leeds United on Monday. And now, we have an update from Phil Hay of The Athletic.
Hay is arguably the best journalist in the country relating to Leeds, and his latest update on the 22-year-old will surely excite the fan base.
He claims that Augustin is happy with the offer provided by Leeds. Monaco are willing to terminate his loan contract and that will allow him to join the Yorkshire club.
Sources close to Augustin say he’s happy with what’s being offered by Leeds United and that Monaco will agree to terminate his loan from Leipzig. All the right noises. @TheAthleticUK #LUFC
— Phil Hay (@PhilHay_) January 26, 2020
Augustin hasn’t been among the goals in recent months and doubts remain about whether he can make an immediate impact at the club.
Leeds do need a striker this month following the departure of Eddie Nketiah who has returned to Arsenal after his loan deal was terminated.
Patrick Bamford remains the only recognised striker at the club but he has struggled to score consistently.
Augustin is a talented striker, and Bielsa admires him as well. However, he could prove to be a risky signing for the Whites.