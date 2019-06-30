Phil Hay: Jack Clarke will rejoin Leeds United on loan after he signs for Tottenham tomorrow

Leeds United winger Jack Clarke is edging closer to sealing an £8.5 million move to Tottenham Hotspur after passing a medical on Thursday.
An official announcement is expected from both clubs anytime soon, and Leeds expert Phil Hay, formerly of Yorkshire Evening Post, has claimed one should come tomorrow.
He also took to his Twitter handle to report that the 18-year-old is rejoining the Elland Road outfit on loan once he completes the Spurs switch.
Interesting – hearing that Jack Clarke will rejoin Leeds United on loan after he signs for Tottenham tomorrow. #lufc
— Phil Hay (@PhilHay_) June 30, 2019
It’s huge news for the player, Leeds and Tottenham if that indeed happens.
Clarke needs regular football in order to continue his development, and Marcelo Bielsa will be willing to help him improve next season if he remains with the Whites.
The teenager can’t force himself into Mauricio Pochettino’s first-team plans at Spurs at the moment, but the North London outfit will be getting a better player after his loan with Leeds ends.
It’s an update that will please Leeds fans as Clarke, one of their own, could still have one more season to spend at Elland Road.
The York-born winger scored twice and assisted two other goals in 25 appearances for the Whites last term, and he will be looking forward to helping them to promotion if he returns on loan after his Tottenham move.