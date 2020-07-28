Phil Hay explains why Kiko Casilla needs to leave Leeds United

Leeds United will be playing Premier League football for the first time since 2004 by September when the 2020-21 season starts, and some few squad changes are on the cards ahead of their return to the English top-flight.

Head coach Marcelo Bielsa will be looking to have EPL-ready and EPL-worthy players at the end of the summer transfer window, and a few departures are expected at Elland Road.





A shakeup appears to be on the cards in the goalkeeping department, with Leeds looking to bring in a goalie with top-flight experience, and Arsenal’s Emiliano Martinez and Manchester United’s Sergio Romero have both been linked in recent days.

Illan Meslier, 20, will hope to convince Bielsa he is capable of being in goal in the Premier League, and it appears that Kiko Casilla has already played his last game for the side.

The Spaniard made 36 Championship appearances for Leeds in 2019-20 before receiving an eight-game ban from the F.A in February for allegedly racially abusing Charlton Athletic forward Jonathan Leko last September.

Casilla maintains his innocence, and while Leeds defended him before and after the investigation, The Athletic’s Phil Hay believes the club’s highest-earning player needs to leave this summer, claiming it would be in the best interests of everyone.

The club did well in his absence, with Meslier proving himself in between the sticks, and Hay reckons an exit looks like the ideal solution as the racism allegations will be very hard to shake off for as long as he remains in England.