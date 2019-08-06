Phil Hay delivers verdict on Leeds interest in Ryan Kent and Eddie Nketiah

Phil Hay has confirmed on his Twitter account that Leeds United are weighing up a move for Liverpool winger Ryan Kent ahead of Thursday’s deadline day.
While replying to a fans’ query on Eddie Nketiah, Hay says that Leeds have been ‘weighing’ up deals for either Kent or the 20-year-old striker.
The reputed journalist says that Bielsa is concerned about the shortage of forwards, especially after the departure of Kemar Roofe, who is all set to join Anderlecht.
Liverpool are looking to offload Kent on a permanent deal while Leeds are planning to sign Nketiah on a season-long loan.
Hay claims that Leeds can secure double deals for both, but they will either sign one or the other.
they’ve been weighing it up. Bielsa’s a big fan of Kent but there’s concern about a shortage of forwards. They’ll only do one or the other but both are doable. It’s Bielsa’s call ultimately.
— Phil Hay (@PhilHay_) August 6, 2019
So, key 48 hours coming up. Leeds and Orta done a lot of work on Eddie Nketiah today. Bristol City and Fortuna Düsseldorf making plays of their own for him. Wouldn’t discount Ryan Kent completely but more focus on Nketiah now. @TheAthleticUK #lufc
— Phil Hay (@PhilHay_) August 6, 2019
Kent would be permanent. Nketiah would be season-long loan.
— Phil Hay (@PhilHay_) August 6, 2019
According to the ever-reliable James Pearce, who has joined The Athletic UK, Liverpool want close to £10million for the winger, with Leeds one of the clubs interested in signing him.
Kent enjoyed an excellent campaign last season at Rangers, and he would be a great signing for the Whites. At this moment it seems like Leeds could sign Nketiah, but a deal for Kent cannot be ruled out either.