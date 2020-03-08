Blog Competitions English Championship Phil Hay delivers verdict on Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa

Phil Hay delivers verdict on Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa

8 March, 2020 English Championship, Leeds United

Leeds United have moved to the top of the Championship table following their 2-0 win over Huddersfield Town on Saturday at Elland Road.

The Whites have now secured five wins in a row, and are seven points ahead of third-placed Fulham in the Championship.

Leeds were going through a bad patch since the start of the year. The Whites picked up only one win in nine games in all competitions from first week of January to the second week of February.

Many Leeds fans started to panic as Fulham and Nottingham Forrest had closed the gap with them in the Championship. There were some fans who even blamed Bielsa for being so stubborn with his team selection.

However, Bielsa notes (relayed by Phil Hay of the Athletic) that he didn’t see any significant difference in performance now with that of the barren spell when the results were not going for them.

Many Leeds fans have responded to Phil Hay’s to share the reaction after reading Bielsa’s comment. Here are some of the selected tweets:

Bielsa is a genius, and he is highly respected around the world. Leeds have played some scintillating football under the Argentine, and it will be a great achievement for Bielsa if he can guide the club to the Premier League next season.

About The Author

saikat

Sports journalist. Graduation in English literature. Masters in mass communication from the University of Bedfordshire. Loves football, cricket, tennis, F1. contact - saikat@sportslens.com