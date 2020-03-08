Phil Hay delivers verdict on Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa

Leeds United have moved to the top of the Championship table following their 2-0 win over Huddersfield Town on Saturday at Elland Road.
The Whites have now secured five wins in a row, and are seven points ahead of third-placed Fulham in the Championship.
Leeds were going through a bad patch since the start of the year. The Whites picked up only one win in nine games in all competitions from first week of January to the second week of February.
Many Leeds fans started to panic as Fulham and Nottingham Forrest had closed the gap with them in the Championship. There were some fans who even blamed Bielsa for being so stubborn with his team selection.
However, Bielsa notes (relayed by Phil Hay of the Athletic) that he didn’t see any significant difference in performance now with that of the barren spell when the results were not going for them.
Many Leeds fans have responded to Phil Hay’s to share the reaction after reading Bielsa’s comment. Here are some of the selected tweets:
Onwards and upwards..In Bielsa We Trust until the very end ! He knows and he’s proving it !
— Mark P Makey (@markpmakey) March 7, 2020
I suspect Bielsa doesn't care really about results. He cares about the process – how well do the players execute the plan. He knows if we execute it properly we will get the points we need.
— Arnie B (@arnie_booth) March 7, 2020
When all around are losing their heads and all that….. a real leader. Absolute genius
— Matt Standish (@MattStan4) March 7, 2020
Got to admit, I seriously started doubting Bielsa and this squad. Probably all the years of torment being a Leeds fan. But massive kudos to everyone at the club keeping their heads up and soldiering on. #mot
— lufcgodspeed (@lufcgodspeed) March 7, 2020
As per, world class manager Marcelo Bielsa proving that in actual fact, he probably does understand more about football than Billy from Beeston who wanted Allardyce 3 weeks ago… Shock.
— klich klich boom (@nediaross) March 7, 2020
Fair play to him – those are the decisions he is paid to make. Defensively is like polar opposite to what it was – superb stuff
— Ron (@ronaallleeds) March 7, 2020
The man is a genius. Simple as that.
— Charlie Phillips (@charliechar) March 7, 2020
Whatever happens we’ve been spoilt this season and last watching football under Bielsa. These things come along once every several generations. Im not as excited about watching us play Man U next season as I’m excited about keeping Marcelo.
— twopointslost (@twopointslost) March 8, 2020
I think that’s pretty central to the whole Bielsa Ball philosophy …… consistency …… he gets knocked for it when form drops but seems like it’s going to work for us #lufc
— 1919 (@AllLeeds______) March 7, 2020
This could be the Greatest achievement in Bielsa’s European managerial career.
— Andy Dent 💙💛 (@Thedentsmaster) March 7, 2020
He believes in his ways and when you also believe the results are mighty.
We are blessed to have him.
Lets carry it through.
MOT
— Sorely (@Samtonked76) March 7, 2020
Never, I repeat never question Marcelo. He knows what he’s doing. We’re blessed to have him
— Mike Robertson (@djzed66) March 7, 2020
that’s why he’s god!!
— Alex (@alfonz1992) March 7, 2020
Bielsa is a genius, and he is highly respected around the world. Leeds have played some scintillating football under the Argentine, and it will be a great achievement for Bielsa if he can guide the club to the Premier League next season.