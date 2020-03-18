Phil Hay delivers verdict on Gaetano Berardi’s Leeds future

Phil Hay of the Athletic has suggested that Gaetano Berardi could still have a future at Leeds United.
The 31-year-old versatile defender has a contract at the club till June. However, due to the Coronavirus outbreak, there is a possibility that a common agreement will be reached for players whose contracts are expiring or players who are on loans.
The Swiss defender has started just two Championship games in 2020, and naturally, doubts remain about whether Leeds will provide him with a new contract extension especially if they secure promotion to the Premier League.
Hay, who undoubtedly has great contacts within the club, has suggested that Marcelo Bielsa ‘would want him to stay next season’ and Leeds would be willing to offer him a new deal as well, even though ‘no formal offer has been made’.
Berardi may return to Italy but he could be tempted to play in the Premier League and stay for another year. Hay claims that as a squad player, he could be an asset under the Argentine.
“I’ve done some extra digging into this and there’s no doubt that Marcelo Bielsa would want him to stay next season. It’s clear too that Leeds would be willing to give him a new deal if it suited all parties, though no formal offer has been made,” wrote Hay for The Athletic.
“It’s fundamental to Bielsa to have players who understand his methods and tactics, and Berardi knows them inside out. As a squad player, he could be an asset.”
The reputed journalist is absolutely spot on here. Leeds will require players a) who have Premier League experience b) exceptional talents who will take the squad to the next level and c) players who know Bielsa’s methods and tactics.
Leeds will require depth in their squad next season if they return to the Premier League, and Berardi could be a very good squad player for them.