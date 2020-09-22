Phil Hay delivers update on Leeds’ move for Rodrigo De Paul

Leeds United have been linked with a move for the Argentine midfielder Rodrigo De Paul this summer.

Apparently, Udinese value the player at around £35.7 million and the newly promoted Premier League side are hoping to sign him for a lot less.





It remains to be seen whether the two clubs can agree on a compromise in the coming weeks.

According to the reliable Phil Hay, the transfer is unlikely to happen unless something changes significantly.

Leeds United are keen on bringing in a player capable of operating as the number eight as well as the number ten role. De Paul is someone who fits the profile and therefore the Premier League club are looking at him.

He could add creativity, flair and goals to Bielsa’s side if the transfer goes through. The 26-year-old bagged seven goals and seven assists for the Italian club last season and Bielsa could take his game on to a new level with his coaching.

A move to Elland Road would be the ideal next step in De Paul’s career and he might be keen on the transfer. However, it seems that Udinese’s demands could scupper the move eventually.