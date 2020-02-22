Blog Competitions English Championship Phil Hay delivers latest update on Kiko Casilla – fans react

22 February, 2020 English Championship, Leeds United

Leeds United will face Reading in their next Championship game on Saturday at Elland Road.

The Whites are heading into this match on the back of a 1-0 win against Bristol City. They are still four points behind West Brom, but could extend their lead with Fulham should they win today.

The Cottagers drew 1-1 against Derby County on Friday, and Leeds have a good chance to extend their lead to five points over them.

Phil Hay of The Athletic has confirmed on Twitter that the FA haven’t given any verdict on Leeds United goalkeeper Kiko Casilla which means he is expected to play the game against the Royals.

Hay adds that all the evidence have been submitted, and that everyone is waiting for the final verdict. Many Leeds United fans have responded to his tweet to share their reaction. Here are some of the selected tweets:

The Spanish goalkeeper was accused of racially discriminating against Charlton Athletic forward Jonathan Leko during the Addicks’ 1-0 win in September.

Phil Hay of The Athletic claimed last week that the Spanish goalkeeper is expected to face a six-game ban should be found guilty. However, it can be increased up to 12 matches under the new FA rules.

The governing body claimed that Casilla “used abusive and/or insulting words” towards Leko. Casilla has denied the allegation and has helped FA with their investigation.

