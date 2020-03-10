Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Phil Hay delivers latest update on Jean-Kevin Augustin

Phil Hay delivers latest update on Jean-Kevin Augustin

10 March, 2020 English Championship, Leeds United, Transfer News & Rumours

Leeds United signed Jean-Kevin Augustin during the January transfer window but the striker has hardly featured under Marcelo Bielsa.

The Whites desperately needed to sign a striker after Eddie Nketiah’s loan deal was cut short. However, it seems the 22-year-old striker has dropped down the pecking order behind Patrick Bamford and Tyler Roberts.

Augustin has managed only 49 minutes of Championship football and is currently out injured. And chances are high that he will struggle to get into the starting line-up with only nine games left to play.

Roberts scored twice against Hull City, and he is expected to play a crucial role for the rest of the season.

Phil Hay of the Athletic has suggested that Bielsa is a big fan of Augustin. However, the club need to sort it out his fitness and conditioning before he can play regularly for the Whites.

The Yorkshire club have an obligation to sign Augustin next summer, and it remains to be seen what Leeds do with him. Leeds will be required to pay a figure in the region of £17 million to sign Augustin permanently if they go up.

It is indeed a tricky situation for Kevin Augustin who has hardly featured for Leeds. The Whites moved into the top of the Championship table following their 2-0 over Huddersfield Town on Saturday at Elland Road.

About The Author

saikat

Sports journalist. Graduation in English literature. Masters in mass communication from the University of Bedfordshire. Loves football, cricket, tennis, F1. contact - saikat@sportslens.com