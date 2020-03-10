Phil Hay delivers latest update on Jean-Kevin Augustin

Leeds United signed Jean-Kevin Augustin during the January transfer window but the striker has hardly featured under Marcelo Bielsa.
The Whites desperately needed to sign a striker after Eddie Nketiah’s loan deal was cut short. However, it seems the 22-year-old striker has dropped down the pecking order behind Patrick Bamford and Tyler Roberts.
Augustin has managed only 49 minutes of Championship football and is currently out injured. And chances are high that he will struggle to get into the starting line-up with only nine games left to play.
Roberts scored twice against Hull City, and he is expected to play a crucial role for the rest of the season.
Phil Hay of the Athletic has suggested that Bielsa is a big fan of Augustin. However, the club need to sort it out his fitness and conditioning before he can play regularly for the Whites.
Bielsa's a big fan of his. Just needs his fitness/conditioning to be right (which is true of every player – the one thing Bielsa doesn't have is sacred cows)
— Phil Hay (@PhilHay_) March 9, 2020
The Yorkshire club have an obligation to sign Augustin next summer, and it remains to be seen what Leeds do with him. Leeds will be required to pay a figure in the region of £17 million to sign Augustin permanently if they go up.
I was told obligation if Leeds go up, option if they don't. But even with an obligation, Augustin would have to want to stay.
— Phil Hay (@PhilHay_) March 9, 2020
It is indeed a tricky situation for Kevin Augustin who has hardly featured for Leeds. The Whites moved into the top of the Championship table following their 2-0 over Huddersfield Town on Saturday at Elland Road.