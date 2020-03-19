Phil Hay delivers latest fitness update on Jean-kevin Augustin

Leeds United signed Jean-Kevin Augustin during the January transfer window but he has hardly featured for the Whites.
The 22-year-old cancelled his loan deal with Monaco to join Leeds from RB Leipzig in January. However, he has only played 49 minutes of Championship football and hasn’t featured since mid-February due to a hamstring injury.
According to the ever-reliable Phil Hay of The Athletic, Augustin trained towards the back end of last week and it appears that he has recovered from his hamstring strain.
With football in the UK being suspended till April 3rd and potentially beyond that, the French striker will be looking to use the time to get back to full fitness.
“Augustin trained towards the back end of last week and appears to be over his hamstring strain. How quickly he would have come back into the 18 is for Bielsa to know but this break is a chance for him to get properly up to speed,” wrote Hay for The Athletic.
Dilemma for Bielsa
Augustin is a brilliant striker but he may struggle to get into the first-team immediately.
Patrick Bamford remains Bielsa’s first-choice striker, while Tyler Roberts has impressed since returning from injury. In that case, Augustin may have to wait for his chances even if he stays fully fit.
Leeds have an obligation to sign Augustin for a fee in the region of £17 million if they secure promotion, but whether the Whites will take a gamble on the player who has hardly played for them remains to be seen.