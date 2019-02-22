Phil Hay comments on whether Daniel James will sign a new deal for Swansea

Leeds United were close to signing Daniel James from Swansea City on the January transfer deadline day, but the deal didn’t materialise in the end.
Since then it has been widely reported that James will sign a new deal with the Welsh club. However, according to the ever-reliable Yorkshire Evening Post journalist, Phil Hay, the Welsh international will not be penning new deal with the Swans.
Leeds are still hoping to land James in the summer after a deadline day deal fell through dramatically, and Hay believes that the Yorkshire club will land the 21-year-old if they get promoted.
It was confirmed by the club’s chief executive Angus Kinnear in a recent interview with the BBC (West Yorkshire Sport Daily, Wednesday Feb 13, 6pm).
The BBC reported recently that Swansea were trying to get a new deal for James, whose current contract expires at the end of 2020.
Hay says that he has had conversation with the player’s agent, and says that he would be surprised if James puts pen to paper on a new deal.
The YEP journalist said in the latest episode of the Inside Elland Road podcast “Angus Kinnear said they are taking a key interest in him still.
“He is discussing a new contract with Swansea but there doesn’t seem to be much progress in that. And, after a conversation I had with his agent, I’d be a bit surprised if it happened.”
Leeds will be in a better position to sign James if they get promoted to the Premier League next season, but the Welsh attacker’s price would surely increase if he signs a new deal.