Phil Hay comments on Leeds United’s interest in Juan Foyth

While players continue to be linked with Leeds United with no assurance of what the outcome of the season will be, the transfer speculations seem like just a fun-engagement to fill the pages. It was always like that, mostly, but given the global situation, talks of potential transfers look premature.
Moving on.
Recently, reports from The Mirror claimed that Barcelona are showing keen interest in signing Juan Foyth whose future at the north London club remains unclear.
The 22-year-old was signed by former Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino in the summer of 2017 from Argentine side Estudiantes in an £8million deal. However, following the arrival of Jose Mourinho, he has struggled for regular game time, and a move away from the club cannot be ruled out.
Leeds had previously shown interest in Foyth, and it keeps coming up every now and then, with compatriot Marcelo Bielsa being at the helm.
When asked to comment on whether Leeds are looking at Foyth, Phil Hay said in a Q/A session:
“Foyth seems to have become the new Alan Smith or Billy Sharp. Linked in every window. If White goes back to Brighton, they will need another centre-back. But I haven’t heard him named as a concrete target.”
If Leeds indeed secure promotion, Foyth could be a good signing for Leeds. The Whites will need a centre-back if they fail to sign Ben White on a permanent deal from Brighton.
Foyth probably would want to prove himself in the Premier League but at this moment such talks are premature.