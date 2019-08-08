Phil Hay claims Eddie Nketiah will be the only incoming deal for Leeds today after Illan Meslier

Leeds United have brought in 19-year-old goalkeeper Illan Meslier from Ligue 2 side Lorient on a season-long loan deal.
The Whites need a quality back-up for Kiko Casilla after Bailey Peacock-Farrell left for Burnley, and the France youth international, who made 30 appearances in all competitions for the French side last term and kept 11 clean sheets fits the bill.
Manager Marcelo Bielsa appears to be satisfied with his current squad as Leeds expert Phil Hay claims sealing a loan move for Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah is the only deal the club wants to complete before the deadline.
If they can get it over the line, Eddie Nketiah will be the only incoming deal for Leeds today, besides the young goalkeeper. Meslier to be confirmed this morning:https://t.co/ASR16RRbs1
— Phil Hay (@PhilHay_) August 8, 2019
The Gunners striker is already on his way to Elland Road to put pen to paper, and he is expected to replace Kemar Roofe who left for Anderlecht earlier this week.
Leeds need to score a lot of goals this term if they want to play Premier League football next season, and they will hope Nketiah can deliver.
The 18-year-old is behind Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette in the pecking order at the Emirate Stadium, while the arrival of Gabriel Martinelli could also threaten his chances.
While Arsenal manager Unai Emery wants to hold on to Nketiah, the club’s transfer team believes loaning him out will do his development a lot of good, and a Leeds move will be great for the young striker.