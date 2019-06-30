Phil Hay: Ben White undergoing Leeds medical today

Leeds United are close to completing double signings within the next 48 hours.
According to the ever-reliable Phil Hay, Brighton and Hove Albion defender Ben White is currently undergoing his medical with Leeds United.
Another summer target, Jack Harrison, will undergo his medical tomorrow. And after that, Leeds will secure the signing of Helder Costa from Wolves.
Jack Harrison due to sign on loan from Manchester City tomorrow. If all goes well in the next 24/48 hours, Helder Costa will follow from Wolves. #lufc
— Phil Hay (@PhilHay_) June 30, 2019
White will join Leeds United on a season-long loan. He has been targeted by Marcelo Bielsa for about a year, and Leeds are all set to secure his signing within the next 24 hours.
The 21-year-old centre-back recently dropped a massive hint about potentially joining Leeds by following the club on Instagram. He is now undergoing his medical today ahead of his loan move.
Leeds are desperately looking to bolster their defence this summer, and White would be a good addition to the squad. He could be a perfect cover for Liam Cooper and Pontus Jansson next season.
The Whites are close to signing Harrison on loan from Manchester City as well.