Phil Hay: Anderlecht have serious interest in Leeds United’s Kemar Roofe, but no firm offer yet

Leeds United striker Kemar Roofe is attracting interest from Belgian top-flight side Anderlecht.
Manchester City legend Vincent Kompany – who is now player-manager at the side – is eyeing a £7 million move for the 26-year-old.
Roofe was Leeds’ top scorer last term, finishing the campaign with 16 goals despite bouts of injuries.
He has just a year left on his current contract and has already been linked with Scottish Premiership giants Rangers.
Talks are underway over a potential move to Anderlecht, and Leeds expert Phil Hay reckons an Elland Road exit for the striker could be on the cards as the Belgians’ interest in him is serious.
“Anderlecht interest in Kemar Roofe is serious,” Hay wrote on Twitter.
“No firm offer made yet but they like him and Roofe’s into the last year of his contract at Leeds.”
Anderlecht interest in Kemar Roofe is serious. No firm offer made yet but they like him and Roofe’s into the last year of his contract at Leeds. #lufc
— Phil Hay (@PhilHay_) August 2, 2019
Leeds have already offered Roofe new terms for a contract, but he is stalling on putting pen to paper, and an exit will be a blow on manager Marcelo Bielsa’s promotion plans.
The striker is currently not fully fit ahead of the new season kicking off this weekend after injuring an ankle during the tour of Australia, and the Whites could be open to cashing in on him this summer in order not to lose him for nothing next summer.