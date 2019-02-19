Petr Cech took the Arsenal Women’s team out for a meal, footed the bill to congratulate them on their season so far

Arsenal Women, formerly known as Arsenal Ladies have been impressing in the Women’s Super League this season, winning 11 and drawing two of their 13 games so far.
The Gunners are currently second in the league table, two points behind Manchester City who have played two more games.
The performances of the Arsenal Women have caught the eyes of one of the players from the male team.
As reported by journalist Tim Stillman – an ardent follower of the Arsenal Women – Gunners goalkeeper Petr Cech took the team out for a meal last night and footed the bill to congratulate them on their outstanding campaign so far.
Arsenal Women have qualified for the Women Super League Cup Final for the 7th time in eight years of the competition’s history, and will be looking to win it for the sixth time at the expense Manchester City.
Both teams also battled it out in the final last year, with the Gunners edging them out 1-0 thanks to a Vivianne Miedema goal.
Cech’s gesture shows what a gentleman he is, and he will surely be missed by all should Arsenal let him go once he retires at the end of the season.
Manager Unai Emery’s side can definitely draw some inspiration from the female team as they look to finish in top-four in the Premier League come May.
Arsenal will also hope to advance to the Europa League last-16 on Thursday following last Thursday’s 1-0 loss to BATE Borisov in the first-leg of the last-32.