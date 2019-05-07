Petr Cech defends Luiz Suarez after coming in for criticism for celebrating scoring against Liverpool

Barcelona striker Luiz Suarez drew the ire of some Liverpool fans for celebrating scoring the opener during last week’s 3-0 Champions League first-leg defeat at Camp Nou.
The Uruguayan spent three-and-a-half seasons at Anfield before leaving for the Spanish giants in 2014, but took no prisoners during last Wednesday’s clash against his former employers.
Suarez has since apologized for celebrating the goal and promised not to if he scores against Liverpool at Anfield ahead of tonight’s return-leg.
Arsenal goalkeeper Petr Cech doesn’t see the fuse in a player celebrating a goal against his former club, though, and has leaped to the defence of the 32-year-old.
Football is about emotions and happiness from scoring goals . Players should celebrate goals in big games even against their former clubs . You should always do it with respect , but it doesn’t seem right not to show any emotions after you just scored for your own team … 🤷🏽♂️ https://t.co/rqOUW4JMNi
— Petr Cech (@PetrCech) May 6, 2019
The former Ajax striker scored 82 goals in 133 games for the Anfield outfit, and the club remain fondly in his heart.
It remains to be seen how the fans will receive him on his first return since to Liverpool since leaving, but Philippe Coutinho will most likely not receive a warm reception given the circumstances with which he departed last January.