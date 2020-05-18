Peter Schmeichel wants Manchester United to sign Tottenham Hotspur winger Son Heung-min

Manchester United legend Peter Schmeichel has revealed that he would love to see his former club sign Tottenham Hotspur winger Son Heung-min.

The Dane was asked during a Q&A session on Twitter which realistic target he would like the Red Devils to land, and he chose the South Korean:

Son from spurs https://t.co/M2KGyVKnAI — Peter Schmeichel (@Pschmeichel1) May 18, 2020

Man. Utd have been routinely linked with a Spurs star as boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks to boost his squad, but it’s not the player Schmeichel wants.

While Son will definitely help improve the Red Devils attack, it’s Tottenham striker Harry Kane that is very much on their radar.

The England international has admitted he wouldn’t hesitate to leave North London if the silverware aren’t forthcoming, and he has been tipped to move to Old Trafford as they are the most realistic Premier League side capable of landing him.

However, it remains to be seen if a future move is on the cards with reports claiming it will take around £150 million to land Kane as Spurs chairman Daniel Levy won’t be looking to sell his most prized possession on a cheap.

The Red Devils have a more realistic chance of landing Son, though, but signing another winger doesn’t appear to be in Solskjaer’s transfer plans at the moment given the number of widemen available in the squad.