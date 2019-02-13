Peter Schmeichel says he won’t compare himself to David De Gea

Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea is widely regarded as the best in the English Premier League at the moment, while some feel he’s the best on the planet.
Many Red Devils faithful keep comparing him to Danish legend Peter Schmeichel due to the many logic-defying saves he also makes on a regular basis.
After struggling to hit the ground running upon arriving from Atletico Madrid in the summer of 2011, the Spain international has since established himself as a club legend, winning the Manchester United Player of the Year award aka Sir Matt Busby Player of the Year award four times and making the PFA Team of the Year on five occasions.
De Gea is without a doubt one of the best goalies United have ever had, but is he better than Schmeichel?
The question was put to the former Denmark international himself, and here is how he replied.
“I don’t think I can compare myself to David De Gea,” Schmeichel said when asked on beIN SPORTS.
“I’m Danish, half Polish, he’s Spanish, two different worlds, we speak two different languages, but what a fantastic goalkeeper he’s turned out to be, and he can carry on for many years for Manchester United.”
Schmeichel won five Premier League titles, three FA Cup titles and a Champions League during eight seasons at Old Trafford.
The European Championship winner made the PFA Team of the Year in 1992-93 and later won the Premier League Player of the Season award in 1995-96.
Apart from saving them, Schmeichel also attempted to pop up goals at the other end of the pitch, scoring once in 398 appearances for United, while he scored 10 during his career, including one for the national team.
De Gea has won one Premier League title and F.A Cup title with United, but continues to pack a lot of major individual accolades more than Schmeichel.
The 28-year-old won the Premier League Golden Glove in 2017-18 and was named in last year’s FIFA FIFPro World XI, and while the debate will forever go on with United fans, both goalies have made a name for themselves in the club’s colours forever.