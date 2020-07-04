Peter Schmeichel cannot understand why Manchester United sold Jonny Evans

Peter Schmeichel has suggested on Twitter that Manchester United should not have sold Leicester City defender Jonny Evans to West Bromwich Albion.

The United legend believes that Evans is a quality player who should have been retained by the Red Devils.





The Northern Ireland international defender started his professional club football career at United and moved to West Brom in the summer of 2015.

During his time at Old Trafford, Evans won the Premier League title thrice, the League Cup twice and the FIFA Club World Cup once.

The 32-year-old was at West Brom until 2018 before making the switch to Leicester.

Evans has been very good for Leicester for the past two or so seasons, and Schmeichel cannot understand why United sold the defender.

So far this season, Evans has scored one goal and provided one assist in 33 Premier League matches for Leicester, according to WhoScored.

During the 2018-19 campaign, the defender scored one goal in 24 league matches for the Foxes, according to WhoScored.

The former Denmark international goalkeeper made the comments about Evans while watching him in action for the Foxes in their win against Crystal Palace at the King Power Stadium in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.