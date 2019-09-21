Blog Teams Tottenham Peter Schmeichel and Gary Lineker react to VAR ruling out Tottenham Hotspur’s goal against Leicester City

21 September, 2019 English Premier League, General Football News, Leicester, Site News, Tottenham

Leicester City condemned Tottenham Hotspur to their second league defeat of the new Premier League campaign at King Power Stadium on Saturday, coming from a goal down to run out 2-1 winners.

Harry Kane put the visitors ahead in the 29 minutes in exhilarating fashion, and Spurs thought they had doubled their lead 19 minutes into the second-half via Serge Aurier.

However, VAR ruled it out as Son Heung-min was adjudged to have been in an offside position during the build-up to the Ivorian’s goal.

The Tottenham winger was only ahead of Leicester’s last man by the tiniest of margin, but it was enough to deal a blow on the visitors’ chances.

Leicester drew level through Ricardo Pereira five minutes later, and James Maddison’s 85th-minute wonder-strike ensured the hosts came out tops.

While Mauricio Pochettino’s side weren’t impressive, they probably would have left King Power with all three points had Aurier goal wasn’t struck out, and Tottenham would have felt undone by with the VAR decision.

Peter Schmeichel and Gary Lineker weren’t impressed either, and here is how both of them reacted to the controversial decision.

