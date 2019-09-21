Peter Schmeichel and Gary Lineker react to VAR ruling out Tottenham Hotspur’s goal against Leicester City

Leicester City condemned Tottenham Hotspur to their second league defeat of the new Premier League campaign at King Power Stadium on Saturday, coming from a goal down to run out 2-1 winners.
Harry Kane put the visitors ahead in the 29 minutes in exhilarating fashion, and Spurs thought they had doubled their lead 19 minutes into the second-half via Serge Aurier.
However, VAR ruled it out as Son Heung-min was adjudged to have been in an offside position during the build-up to the Ivorian’s goal.
The Tottenham winger was only ahead of Leicester’s last man by the tiniest of margin, but it was enough to deal a blow on the visitors’ chances.
Leicester drew level through Ricardo Pereira five minutes later, and James Maddison’s 85th-minute wonder-strike ensured the hosts came out tops.
While Mauricio Pochettino’s side weren’t impressive, they probably would have left King Power with all three points had Aurier goal wasn’t struck out, and Tottenham would have felt undone by with the VAR decision.
Peter Schmeichel and Gary Lineker weren’t impressed either, and here is how both of them reacted to the controversial decision.
I will NEVER be a fan of VAR in its present form. Not to give Spurs the 2nd goal is an absolute joke.
— Peter Schmeichel (@Pschmeichel1) September 21, 2019
Let me be clear of what I’m saying. VAR was introduced to correct CLEAR errors by refs, not for half a centimeter offsides.
— Peter Schmeichel (@Pschmeichel1) September 21, 2019
Even though it’s worked for @lcfc today, the way VAR is being used is crap. Could and should benefit the game but at present it’s sucking the life out of it.
— Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) September 21, 2019