Peter Crouch says he would love to see Steve Bruce lift the F.A Cup with Newcastle United this season having done an excellent job

Newcastle United host Manchester City tomorrow in the F.A Cup quarter-finals and both teams will be looking to book a place in the semi-finals.

The Magpies boss Steve Bruce hopes to lead his side to silverware, and this could be his only chance to do so with his future at St. James’ Park uncertain due to a possible £300 million takeover by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund.





Pep Guardiola’s side remain favourites ahead of the clash, but former Liverpool striker Peter Crouch is hoping that Newcastle can cause an upset.

However, the fact that the game will take place in an empty SJP doesn’t please him.

“The best game is in Newcastle. Obviously, Manchester City are favourites to go through, but I really hope the home team win and I would love Steve Bruce to lift a trophy this season,” Crouch told Sportsmail.

“He has done an excellent job in the hardest possible circumstances and it’s just a pity that Newcastle won’t have a full-house roaring them on.

“If you think the celebrations in Liverpool were huge this week, imagine what it would be like if Newcastle win a trophy?”

Having lost out on the Premier League title to Liverpool, Man. City will be hoping to do a domestic double having already won the League Cup in March, and Guardiola will be naming a very strong side tomorrow.

Newcastle held the Etihad Stadium outfit to a 1-1 draw when they visited SJP last November and were 2-1 winners during their last league meeting last season.

Bruce will fancy side’s chances but a tough encounter should be expected.

Newcastle travel to Manchester next month for their away league fixture with City but tomorrow’s game is the only thing on the Magpies’ minds right now.