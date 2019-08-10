Peter Crouch lavishes praise on Wolves

Former Premier League football Peter Crouch has heaped praise on Wolves ahead of their season opener against Leicester City.
The popular pundit wrote in his column with Daily Mail that Nuno’s side are likely to challenge the top six this season and they could influence the title race as well.
Crouch doesn’t think Wolves will challenge for the title but they have the talent to beat the likes of Manchester City and Liverpool.
He said: “Wolves are so good I can see them influencing the title race. They’re not going to challenge for the title but they are one of the few teams capable of getting results against Liverpool and Manchester City. Wolves have got good players and a top manager — I think they will get closer to the top six than anyone else.”
It will be interesting to see how Wolves perform this season. They had a memorable season last year after promotion and Nuno will want to build on that this year.
They have added the likes of Cutrone and Vallejo to their squad and that should improve them.
Wolves did well to qualify for Europa League football last season and it will be interesting to see how they balance that and the Premier League simultaneously this year.
There is no doubt that they have several players who are capable of doing well in Europe.
Nuno will have to ensure that he keeps his side fresh and motivated throughout the season.