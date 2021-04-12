Peter Crouch comments on Harry Kane’s Tottenham future

Peter Crouch has suggested that Harry Kane may not get his wish to move away from Tottenham Hotspur in the summer transfer window.

Many pundits have suggested or discussed whether Kane should consider leaving the club this summer if Spurs fail to secure a spot for the Champions League next season.

Spurs lost ground in the Premier League top-four race after losing 3-1 against Manchester United on Sunday, and once again the focus has shifted back on Kane’s future.

David Ornstein of The Athletic has reported that Kane is on Manchester United’s radar but the Red Devils won’t be paying £120m for him.

Well, that’s the figure doing the rounds in the market. However, it could be more, given Kane has still three years left on his present deal.

In a Q/A session for the Daily Mail, Crouch has tackled a question on Kane’s future.

“We don’t always get what we want, Josh. I want to walk down the 18th at Augusta with a three-shot lead one day but I accept it’s not likely to happen. Harry Kane might want to play in the Champions League next season, but Daniel Levy simply won’t bend.

“People talk about Daniel’s reputation but let me put it like this: his one and only agenda is what is best for Tottenham. If I was ever in a position where I owned a football club, I would want Daniel running it because he puts the club’s interests above anything else.

“He doesn’t deal in sentiment and it won’t matter what Harry has done these last seven years. If he really wants to go, it won’t happen unless there is an astronomical fee involved — and that puts a cap on those who could afford him.

“I also feel the circle of potential destinations will be further limited by his ambition to break Alan Shearer’s Premier League scoring record. Tottenham won’t do business with Chelsea, I doubt he’d get the trophies he wants at Manchester United, so that leaves only one domestic option: Manchester City.”

SL View

Crouch couldn’t have said it better. Being a former Spurs player, he knows how ruthless Levy can be.

Kane has suggested that he would think about his future after the Euro Championships, but there’s very little he can do.

Levy a) won’t sell him to a rival Premier League club and b) won’t lower the asking price. At the same time, Kane is unlikely to agitate a move and hand in a transfer request – it would tarnish his legacy at Spurs.

The Spurs chairman could still change his mind if any Premier League club comes up with an astronomical transfer fee, but the chances of that happening are less.

