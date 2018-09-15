Pepe could be Arsenal’s next signing, £26.7m star being ‘closely monitored’

According to Le 10 Sport, Lille right-winger Nicholas Pepe could be Arsenal’s next signing, with the Ligue 1 star being ‘closely monitored’ by the Gunners. Pepe has interest from Bundesliga side Schalke 04, but the German outfit reportedly offer only £17.8m for his signature which was shy of his £26.7m asking price.
The 23-year-old joined Lille from SCO Angers in 2017 and has gone on to make 42 appearances, scoring and creating 23 goals. He’s lit up the division in the last 12 months and could be rewarded for his form with a move to the Emirates Stadium. Le 10 Sport believe the Gunners are very keen to make a move and that Pepe is open to a transfer.
Should Arsenal meet his asking price, the winger could make the switch when the winter transfer window opens in January. The two clubs are believed to have spoken to one another about Arsenal’s intentions, but it could be argued that they aren’t short of attacking options currently – Alexandre Lacazette, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Mesut Ozil, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Alex Iwobi, Danny Welbeck.
The next window doesn’t open for more than three months, so time will tell if Arsenal come back for Pepe in January.
Stats from Transfermarkt.