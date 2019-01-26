Pep Guardiola says no academy player will be named in the starting XI to face Burnley

Manchester City host Burnley later in the day in the fourth round of the F.A Cup, and with manager Pep Guardiola keen to compete strongly at all fronts this term, the Spaniard has revealed that he won’t be naming any academy player in his starting XI against the Clarets.
“We want to win tomorrow”, Guardiola said yesterday, as reported by Sportsmail.
“That’s the only thing I can assure you of. The other stuff is fantasy. Tomorrow we’re not playing anyone from the academy.
“Always we believe in what we’ve done and what we do, always we believe, we don’t need good results, they help – I cannot deny that – but we believe in what we are trying to do.”
City have already secured a place in the final of English Football League Cup, are four points behind table-topping Liverpool in the league and are also in the last-16 of the Champions League.
After demolishing Burton 9-0 during the first-leg of the EFL Cup semis, Pep chose to use some of his academy players in the second leg, but City still went on to win 1-0.
Burnley might have hoped some of City’s senior players will be rested or expected a much-changed line-up to be named, but Guardiola’s decision is some sort of bad news for the visitors.
Burnley have only won once in their last 20 meetings with City, losing the last one 5-0.
Guardiola’s side secured a 4-1 victory over the Clarets when they met at this same round of the FA Cup last season, and it won’t come as a shock if the hosts secure another comfortable victory this time around.