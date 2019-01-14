Pep Guardiola says Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa is a special manager

Leeds United fans will surely find it exciting what Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has said about the Yorkshire club, and their manager Marcelo Bielsa.
Guardiola has hailed the Argentine as a ‘special’ manager and a ‘special’ person, saying he would love to see Leeds returning to the Premier League next year.
The former Barcelona manager has said that he is a supporter of Leeds, and it would be good for the Premier League if the Yorkshire club return to the top tier of English football after a long period of time.
Leeds are currently leading the Championship table, and boast a four-point gap in the automatic promotion spots. Guardiola is a huge admirer of the 63-year-old Argentine, and he has paid utmost respect while commenting on Leeds.
Guardiola told The MEN: “I think he’s the best because always I try to listen to what the players say about their manager because it’s the real truth. The other depends on the results, and for the guys in charge of the big clubs it’s easier than the other ones.
“We win because we are in the big clubs with the big players. But everyone who works with him is a better player and the teams are better. That’s why he is a special manager and special person. I’m a supporter of Leeds and hopefully next season they can be in the Premier League, it would be good for the Premier League.
“I admire him for being the Argentina manger and being at big clubs and having the humility to go in the Championship going to a historic team like Leeds [to try to] put them on top and back to the Premier League. I wish him all the best.”
Indeed, Bielsa is a great manager. He has a reputation of improving players, and it is evident with the work he has done so far with Leeds this season.
He has taken a squad of players who finished 13th in the Championship last season, and the transformation has been simply remarkable.