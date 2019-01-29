Pep Guardiola says Everton are part of the four that have tried to attack Manchester City this season

Everton were dumped out of the F.A Cup fourth-round at the hands of Championship side Millwall on Saturday.
Some fans are already calling for the head of manager Marco Silva, especially considering that Millwall are currently 19th in the Championship.
The Toffees have only won three of their last 12 games across all competitions, drawing two and losing seven others.
Everton are currently 11th in the league table – 14 points off the top six – and many are beginning to question the credentials of the Portuguese.
Silva had a similar unimpressive run during his time at Watford, but he has stayed true to his style of attacking football, and following praises from Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola, the former Hull City boss deserves more respect from Everton fans.
When asked to mention teams that have stayed true to their style and attacked his side when they met this term, the Spaniard replied: “Liverpool, Tottenham, Chelsea,” took a short pause before concluding: “Everton. Not too many.”
City secured a 3-1 victory over Silva side at the Etihad mid last month, but the visitors definitely gave Guardiola side a run for their money.
Both teams meet again early next month, and an exciting clash between two attacking sides surely awaits.
City are favourites heading into the game, but not many will bet against Everton causing an upset.
Silva might have failed to live up to expectations of recent, but he definitely has everything it takes to turn the fortune of his side around going forward, and that he can be brave to go out against City – something only three others have attempted – says a lot about him.